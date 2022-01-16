Boys Swimming Metea Valley vs Naperville North 01.13.22

Metea Valley boys swimming goes on the road against Naperville North where the Mustangs are victorious over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North for a DVC boys swimming matchup as Metea Valley is in town with the conference championship less than a month away.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Our first race of the night is the 200-yard medley relay as the Naperville North team in lane three emerges from the water first and that’s how it finishes. The team of Jonathan Wang, Adrian Lam, Alvin Ng, and Tyson Berg take first with a time of 1:39.79.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle as we have a race with all Mustangs. Tyler Leslie finishes out in front of this friendly race with a time of 1:50.20.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Moving onto the 200-yard individual medley. The race is close early on, but Metea Valley’s Jaeddan Gamilla pulls away from the pack to win it by 10 seconds at 1:57.65.

50-Yard Freestyle

The next race is the 50-yard freestyle and this one comes down to the wire as Jonathan Wang from Naperville North takes first place at 22.09. Coming in second right behind him is George Wang from Metea.

100-Yard Butterfly

100-yard butterfly is next up as the swimmers come out of the water in a competitive start to the race. However, Gamilla once again comes out on top with a time of 53.57 and Ethan Herscher finishes in second.

100-Yard Freestyle

Onto the 100-yard freestyle, which includes Metea’s George Wang and Tyler Leslie. In the end, Leslie beats Wang by .59 seconds.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our next meet in the 100-yard breaststroke only has three swimmers in it, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a good one as Naperville North’s Adrian Lam wins it .49 seconds ahead of Metea’s Evan Lopez.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

The 400-yard freestyle relay in this meet would serve as the deciding race. It looks to be a close one, but the team of Mustangs in George Wang, Jacob Henkle, Jaeddan Gamilla and Tyler Leslie pull off the win and that gives Metea Valley the 171-143 victory over Naperville North.

