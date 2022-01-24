Boys Swimming Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 01.20.22

It’s senior night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks honor nine senior swimmers before a matchup in the water with Metea Valley. The Mustangs come into this meet still in search for their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200 Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start off with the 200-yard Medley relay. It’s Central’s group of Caleb Yau, Henry Wagner, Alex Lakin, and Max Goettsch taking control of the race and the unit wins it with a time of a minute forty.

200 Yard Freestyle

We stick with 200 but this time it’s the individual freestyle. It’s a close one to start things off but coming to the finish is Central Quinten Sanders winning the race with a time of a minute and fifty-three seconds. Sanders also wins the 500 yard free later in the meet.

50 Yard Freestyle

Now let’s hit the gas pedal on the 50 yard free. Metea’s Jaeddan Gamilla is in the middle slowly pulling away and in the end it’s the Mustang touching the wall first. Gamilla also wins the 100-yard backstroke.

100 Yard Butterfly

Let’s flap our wings in the 100-yard butterfly. We got a pack of wolves to start it off but Naperville Central senior Henry Wagner finds himself in front at the end as he wins the race by one second ahead of teammate Seth Lendzion.

100 Yard Freestyle

Metea Valley does get some help in the 100-yard freestyle. It’s George Wang taking the charge for the black and gold and in the end it looks like he’s all alone in the pool. He takes the race by three seconds ahead of his teammate Evan Lopez.

100 Yard Breast Stroke

However this night was just all of senior festivities for the Hawks. Here’s Alex Lakin in the 100-yard breaststroke and it able to floor it in the end winning the race by just a second over a minute. A dominating performance helps Naperville Central crush Metea Valley 113-63.