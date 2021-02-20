Boys Swimming Marmian Academy Triangular 02.19.21

Benet Academy boys swimming led by new head coach Nelly Musso taking on Marmian Academy in a triangular meet. The Cadets are more than fired up for this one. An interesting wrinkle for this triangular is that the third team, Loyola Academy, is competing virtually in another pool entirely.

200-Yard Freestyle

Let’s begin with the 200-yard freestyle and as I mentioned, you will only see Benet and Marmian swimmers in the actual highlight with their scores compared to Loyola swimmers competing at the same time in a different pool. Benjamin Roberston from Marmian in lane five and Brady Quinlan from Benet in lane four in the lead. Ricky Maleczka and Jack Hansen also in the hunt for the Redwings. In the end, Robertson wins in this pool. But the overall winner is actually Step Flanagan from Loyola. Robertson takes second and Quinlan 5th.

200 Individual Medley

The 200 IM now and Benet swimmer Connor Hwang enters as the favorite. The senior qualified for state in the 200 IM a year ago as well as the 100 yard backstroke. Sean Wehner is the closest Cadet to Hwang who builds a lead throughout the race. Despite touching the wall first here on your screen. Hwang finishes behind Loyola’s Andy Kelly swimming in another pool, by less than half a second.

50-Yard Freestyle

The 50 freestyle features Brendan Smith, Dax Kugelman, Owen McGovern, and Matthew Zintek from Benet. Ty Spillane and Aiden Dela Cruz are the top two from Marmian. Once again it’s the virtual team from Loyola producing the winner. Andrew Lachlan with a time of 21.44.

100-Yard Butterfly

The 100 butterfly with a competitive race between Brady Quinlan from Benet and Sean Wehner and Ryan Conner from Marmian. In the end it’s Wehner who edges past Connor for the win. The Cadets go one, two while Quinlan takes 5th.

100-Yard Breaststroke

The 100 breaststroke another tight one with Brendan Smith and Jacob Yuknis from Benet in lanes four and three. Ty Spillane from Marmian out in front in lane five. At the wall it’s Spillane who takes first place at 59.04 while Brendan Smith finishes second at 1:01.07.

100-Yard Backstroke

We’ll end with what ends up being the best race of the night. Connor Hwang and Ryan Conner going head to head in the 100 back. Conner finshed second and Hwang third at sectionals a year ago. Conner with a slight lead at the final 25 yards. Hwang closing fast but Conner taps the wall three tenths of a second ahead of the Redwing. A great race, although taking some of the drama out is Loyola’s Andy Kelly and Andrew Lachlan finishing first and second in the other race.

Loyola is the overall team winner of the triangular with Marmian boys swimming in second and Benet third.