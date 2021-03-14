Boys Swimming DVC Meet 03.13.21

We have hit the finish line with Neuqua Valley the host of the DVC boys swim meet and the final meet of the season. No sectionals or State meet because of COIVD-19. Naperville Central comes in as defending conference champs but have tough task in front of them with Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley, who have a combined record of 9-1 in the DVC.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Let’s go racing in the 200 Yard Free Relay and here is Neuqua’s group of Connor Boyle, Ryan Doerrer, Jimmy Senese, and Dima Kondrashev. Kondrashev is your anchor in this one as the Cats take the relay with a time of 1:23 just one second ahead of Naperville North quad, Andrew and Justin Li, Jonathan Wang and Grant Bochenski.

200-Yard Freestyle

Let’s stick with 200 freestyle, the individual version as Waubonsie’s Lucas Conrads is in a tight one with Neuqua’s Aiden Dunn. The War of 204 race ends with Conrads hitting cruise control winning the race with a time of 1:39. Tyler Leslie from Metea Valley in third place.

200 Yard Individual Medley

The 200 Individual medley is a very close race throughout just like so many on the day. At the wall it’s Metea Valley getting a win as Jaeddan Gamilla narrowly edges Brian Knothe from Waubonsie and Caleb Yau from Naperville Central.

100-Yard Freestlye

To the 100-yard freestyle and it’s a big one with Neuqua Valley senior Connor Boyle in the pool. The defending state champ Boyle is in front with teammate Jimmy Senese, George Wang from Metea and Nick Pipala from Central. Boyle doesn’t just just doesn’t win the race, we’ll let the PA announcer fill you in. A new state record of 43.68 seconds, in an event with so many outstanding swimmers in IHSA history. What a way for Boyle to finish his high school career. Boyle also wins the 50 freestlye race.

500-Yard Freestyle

Now here is the 500-yard free and Waubonsie’s Lucas Conrads looking strong once again. Conrads finishes his high school career setting a new pool record in the 500 with a time of 4 minutes and 39.98 seconds. Neuqua’s Aiden Dunn in second and Tyler Leslie from Metea in third place.

100-Yard Butterfly

Warriors also get help from Junior Arnav Deshpande in the 100-yard fly. He’s in a battle with Jaeddan Gamilla from Metea and Owen Codo from Central but Deshpande is able to make that last push and take the race with a time of 50 seconds. Gamilla finishes in second and Codo finishes in third.

100-Yard Backstroke

Let’s show some love to Naperville North senior Grant Bochenski in the 100-yard backstroke. The Huskie and Warrior Arnav Deshpande are in a close one but Bochenski is able to hit the wall first. The Mizzou commit also sets a new pool record with a time of 48.47 seconds.

100-Yard Breaststroke

However it was a Warrior domination as three Warriors are in the top spot in the 100-yard Breaststroke. The winner of the race is senior Brian Knothe finishing with a time of 56.66 seconds. His teammates Elmer Weng in second, and Ethan Huynh in third. In the end the Warriors clinch the DVC boys swim crown with 257 points. Neuqua Valley finishes in second and Naperville Central in third.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!