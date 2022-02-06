Boys Swimming DVC Meet 02.05.22

The Boys Swimming DVC Meet takes place at Neuqua Valley and the host Wildcats pick up the DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the boys DVC swim meet at Neuqua Valley! They along with Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, Metea Valley, DeKalb and Naperville North face off for the title. The Warriors come into the meet as the defending champions.

We start this one off with the 200-yard medley relay. Don’t count Metea out in lane three. They come back after falling behind. Jaeddan Gamilla and George Wang pull their relay team ahead to out touch Waubonsie Valley by a tenth of a second.

Metea’s Gamilla picks up his second win of the day during the 200-yard individual medley. He breaks the meet record with a time of 1:53.68.

Up next is the 50-yard freestyle. North’s Jonathan Wang wins this one with a time of 22.02, DeKalb’s Jared VanderSchee comes in second, and it’s a tie for third between DeKalb’s Jacob Gramer and Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev. They both end with a time of 22.10 and they do rock, paper, scissors for who gets to keep the third place medal. It’s Kondrashev who keeps it.

The 500-yard freestyle is an all-out battle between two Neuqua swimmers. Aiden Dunn and Alex Parkinson come in first and second respectively. Dunn also wins the 200-yard freestyle.

We head to the 100-yard backstroke. Arnav Desphande leads the pack and wins the race with a final time of 51.94.

The 100-yard breaststroke is another record-breaking meet. Waubonsie’s Nathan Huynh wins it all the way down in lane seven with a time of 58.44, beating the previous meet record by more than second.

We finish the meet with the 400-yard freestyle relay. It’s a close one between Metea, Neuqua, and Waubonsie. Metea wins this one and Jaeddan Gamilla picks up his fourth win. However, Neuqua picks up the DVC title and Waubonsie comes in a close second.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!