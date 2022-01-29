Boys Swimming Benet Academy vs West Chicago Co-Op 01.27.22

Benet Academy boys swimming faces the West Chicago Co-Op on senior night where the Redwings come up short. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got senior night at West Chicago High School for both the West Chicago Co-Op and Benet Academy boys swimming seniors.

200-Yard Freestyle

We start this one off with the 200-yard freestyle. Ryan Fors picks up the first individual win for the Co-Op with a final time of 1:50.20.

100-Yard Butterfly

The 100-yard butterfly is a close one between West Chicago’s Gavin McCullough and Benet’s Jack Hansen. McCullough out touches Hansen to win with a time of 55.88.

500-Yard Freestyle

Up next is the 500-yard freestyle. West Chicago’s Brady Johnson wins it with a time of 4:57.37 and a smile on his face.

100-Yard Backstroke

Benet picks up first and second in the 100-yard backstroke. Harlan Apple places first at 1:00.92 and Drake Cote finishes in second at 1:02.10.

100-Yard Breaststroke

100-yard breaststroke is next; Redwings Brendan Smith takes the victory with a final time of 1:02.27.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Last but not least, we have the 400-yard freestyle relay. Benet had the lead going into the second swimmer, but West Chicago’s A relay comes back to take the race and the Co-Op wins the meet with a final score of 85-69.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!