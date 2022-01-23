Boys Swimming Benet Academy vs. Oswego Co-Op 01.20.22

Benet Academy boys swimming faces the Oswego Co-Op where the Redwings fall short in the meet in a blowout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We head to Oswego East High School and check out Benet Academy boys swimming for the first time this season. The Redwings face the 2019 combined division state champions, the Oswego Co-Op.

200-Yard Medley Relay

The first race of the night is the 200-yard medley relay as the Redwings hope to make a splash with a win right off the blocks. Jack Larson is in first for Benet in lane five with the backstroke. Teammate Harlan Apple is in lane three with Oswego swimmers in lanes four and six. Brendan Smith dives in next for the breaststroke leg and builds a small lead over Tanner Stumpenhorst in lane four.

The next swimmer in lane five is Jack Hansen, swimming the butterfly. He holds onto that lead and anchor Owen McGovern takes over with the freestyle for the final 50 yards. McGovern gets to the wall first ahead of Oswego’s Austin Weis as Benet starts off with a first place finish.

50-Yard Freestyle

Ryan Lipnek wins the 200-yard freestyle and Stumpenhorst takes the 200 individual medley for Oswego before we jump to the 50-yard freestyle race. Larson jumps out in front early for Benet in lane five. He’s just ahead of teammate Smith in lane three and Oswego’s Jake Bolda in lane four. Larson takes first place at 22.67 seconds. Nice job by Benet’s Matt Zintek to finish third from lane seven just behind Smith.

100-Yard Butterfly

Next up is the 100 butterfly. We have Hansen leading early for the Redwings in lane five. Benet’s Sam Russell in the hunt in lane three as well as Oswego’s Lipnek in lane four. Hansen makes it back to back Jack’s for Benet, picking up another win for the team. Ian Hoffman from Oswego in second, Russell in fourth.

100-Yard Freestyle

Another freestyle race, this time it’s the 100 yard variety. Larson back in the water in lane five as he takes the lead after the first 25. He pulls away for his second individual win of the night, third in total. Chase Maier from Oswego in second. Benet’s Zintek in fifth.

100-Yard Breaststroke

The final few races, this one is the 100-yard breaststroke. Tanner Stumpenhorst and Alex Pierce from the Co-Op are the favorites in lanes four and six. Benet’s Jacob Yuknis is right with them at the first turn. But Stumpenhorst pulls away for the win. Yuknis in second and Pierce in third.

400-Yard Free Relay

Everyone wants to end on a high note with the 400-yard free relay. Just three lanes in action, Benet in lane five and Oswego in lanes four and six. Jake Hansen in first for Benet against Ryan Lipnek in lane four and Eli Bocacao in lane six.

Lipnek finishes his 100 yards first and sends Mikey Weizeorick off the blocks while Aiden Hulett looks to keep pace for Benet.

Oswego still holding a fairly comfortable lead as we enter the third leg of the race, Owen McGovern in for Benet against his counterpart Chase Maier.

The last chance for the Redwings is Jack Larson who is in as the anchor. He pulls close to Aeden Farrar at the final turn and it’s going to be a tight finish. But Farrar has enough in the tank to hold off Larson and gets to the wall first. Oswego wins the race and the meet by the score of 111 to 65.

