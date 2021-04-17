Boys Soccer West Chicago vs. Benet Academy 04.15.21

We got some defending State Champions meeting up at Benet Academy. The Redwings coming in as defending 2A champs, while securing the ESCC conference title earlier in the week. Benet welcomes last year’s 3A state champion, West Chicago as the 2021 boys soccer season enters the final days.

1st Half

Early going, West Chicago with the first good chance. Isaias Palacios gets the loose ball and makes a nice move but Nolan Hart gets low and swallows up the save.

Redwings on the attack as Hans Haenicke kicks the ball in. It deflects off a Wildcat but Anthony Klos is right there for the putback into the net. Benet strikes first up 1-0 early.

Wings looks to extend their lead trying the long ball, but West Chicago keeper David Kuehn jumps up and makes the save.

Near the end of the half, Wildcats send the ball in and it finds Tristan Alfaro who shoots and scores. This game is tied at 1-1 and remains locked up as we had to intermission.

2nd Half

It’s a defensive battle in the second half but Redwing Brendan Forsythe looks like he has a chance but West Chicago second half goalie David Ramirez dives for the save keeping this tied up.

A minute and a half to go and here come the Redwings again. It’s Haenicke taking it himself but his shot attempt is stopped by Ramirez. However Andy Nash right place right time, as he scores to go ahead goal. 2-1 Benet with just over a minute to go in the game.

Last chance for West Chicago soccer as the Cats force goalie Nolan Hart out of position and with a golden opportunity Aldo Flores goal attempt is off the post and out of bounds. Benet holds on for the hard fought 2-1 victory.