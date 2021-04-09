Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.06.21

The first game after spring break and it’s a rivalry matchup between Waubonsie Valley boys soccer and Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats celebrating senior night while the Warriors hope to do what Bryan Grimaldo’s shirt says by beating Neuqua.

1st Half

Neuqua with the first chance as Jack Georgi dribbles through the defense. Grimaldo gets enough of the shot to slow the ball down and Joseph Haddad slides in to knock the ball away from Ved Asur.

On the ensuing corner kick, Tyler Madsen gets a head on the ball and nearly knocks in the deflection but Grimaldo controls the ball and keeps the game scoreless.

Midway through the first half and Diego Carillo makes a nice pass to Alan Sanchez who slips a shot past a diving Josh Drillenberg and rolls into the net off the post. Waubonsie takes the 1-0 lead.

Not long after the Sanchez goal, Zach Stanley makes a long pass ahead to Carillo, but Vishnu Dachepalli gets enough of the ball to slow it down for Drillenberg to make the save.

A few minutes later and John Pochyly uses the strong wind at his team’s back to his advantage, launching a shot that falls perfectly over the head of Grimaldo into the back corner. The game is tied at 1-1 after the great left footed shot.

Final minutes of the first half, Aaron Griffith with a free kick that hits the cross bar. Callum Keller tries to follow with a header but Drillenberg recovers for the save. 1-1 heading into the break.

2nd Half

Warriors keep the pressure on in the second half, Griffith to Sanchez who makes a nice feed to Diego Carillo. His shot is between the legs of Drillenberg but hits the post. Christopher Kessler clears the ball to keep the game tied.

Later in the half, Javi Gonzalez unleashes a low line drive shot but Drillenberg tracks it and dives to knock the ball away.

Under 30 minutes to play, Aaron Griffith does a nice job to knock the clearing pass down, he then crosses to sophomore Yahir Rodriguez who snipes one just past the reach of Drillenber into the corner. Waubonsie retakes the lead 2-1 on the first career goal from Rodriguez.

Five minutes to go, Jack Georgi with a chance but Grimaldo gets in front of the header attempt and hangs on to the ball to keep the lead.

Under 30 seconds remaining, last chance for Neuqua as John Pochyly fires one from 25 yards out but Grimaldo is there for the save. Waubonsie Valley hangs on for the victory over Neuqua Valley boys soccer by a 2-1 score.