Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 10.12.2021

Naperville North boys soccer plays host to Waubonsie Valley in the last week of DVC play where the Huskies finish with their eighth straight conference championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are in the final week of conference play for boys soccer as Waubonsie Valley travels to Naperville North to take on the already-crowned DVC champions.

1st Half

We start this one 14 minutes in as Waubonsie’s Alan Sanchez has a free kick that is pushed wide by North’s Reed Goss keeping the game scoreless.

Later in the half, Cam Radeke cuts straight through the Warrior defense and goes top shelf to put the Huskies up one.

North looking to double the lead as Alex Barger picks the ball up in the box and fires a shot that is saved by Waubonsie goalie Daniel Gallardo. We go to halftime in a one score game.

2nd Half

Second half, a mistake at the back of the Warrior defense gives Bryan Higgs a clean look on net, but it’s saved again by Gallardo.

Huskie Jaxon Grier plays a perfect through ball for Caden Hill who slots home the second goal for the home team. That will do it as Naperville North finishes as the DVC champions for the eighth straight year.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!