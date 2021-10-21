Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 10.19.2021

Naperville Central boys soccer goes up against Waubonsie Valley in the Regional Semifinals where the Redhawks dominate the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the boys soccer playoffs as 15th seeded Waubonsie Valley takes on the third seed in Naperville Central at East Aurora in the Regional Semifinals of the Plainfield North Sectional. Winner of this one will play either East Aurora or Wheaton Warrenville South.

1st Half

Early on, Naperville Central’s Benny Tietjen carries the ball in and centers to Nathan Kwon who taps in the opening goal. 1-0 Redhawks.

Late in the half, Patrick Bohan has a long throw-in that eventually finds Josh Weigel who volleys the ball into the back of the net to double Central’s lead.

A minute later, Joey LoDuca spins and fires off a shot from about 25 yards out that finds the net. 3-0 going into halftime.

2nd Half

Second half and the Hawks aren’t slowing down. LoDuca knocks in his second goal of the match to make it a four-goal lead.

Bohan whips in a cross that finds the head of Carter Adams. Central just running away with this one.

Later, Adams on a corner and Benny Tietjen rises up for the score on the header. Score is 6-0 and there is still 30 minutes left to play.

Waubonsie just trying to avoid a shutout as Angel Gallegos takes the corner kick and Anuj Buch heads it in to get them on the board. Despite the goal, Central proved to be too strong and the Redhawks eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs by a score of 6-1. They advance to the Regional Final.

