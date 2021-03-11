Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.09.21

After the boys soccer season was changed from the fall to the spring we finally have our first DVC matchup of the year as the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley travel to Naperville Central to take on the Redhawks.

First Half

5 minutes into the game and picking up the ball and firing from far out is Central’s Eric Sonnenschein (sun-en-shine) but the shot is saved by WV goalie Bryan Grimaldo.

About midway through the first half and we have a freekick right in front of the 18 by Sonnenschein and after the ball bounces around in the 6 yard box, it’s gathered by Grimaldo to keep it 0-0.

A mistake in the back by Central as the ball falls to Waubonsie Valley sophomore Yahir Rodriguez, but his shot is saved by Redhawk goalie Caden Redpath. The game is scoreless heading into halftime.

Second Half

54 seconds into the 2nd half Central’s Sonnenschein has a corner kick, he gets the ball to the feet of Evan Lueckhoff who fires a shot into the back of the net. First goal of the season for the Redhawks.

More early drama as Grimaldo goes up for the clearance but collides with Central’s Nathan Dodsworth. The referee decides it’s a second yellow for Grimaldo therefore giving the Warrior goalie a red card, ejecting the goalie from the game. WV down to 10 men and a backup keeper.

With the departure of Grimaldo, Central is also rewarded a penalty kick as Eric Sonnenschein makes no mistake to extend the Central lead to 2-0.

All Central in the second as Sonnenschein picks up the ball and smashes in a rocket for his 2nd of the night. Central with three goals in the first 15 minutes of the half.

5 minutes left and off of another corner the ball pinballs around in the box until the ball finds NC’s Evan Lueckhoff who scores his second goal of the night 4-0 now.

A minute later a good through ball from Joseph LoDuca that finds Randy Achi who finishes off the game for Central. A dominant second half for the Redhawks after the red card. Naperville Central boys soccer starts the year 1-0 after a win over Waubonsie Valley.