Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 03.16.21

A very cold, not yet spring, evening as we have the battle of Eola as Waubonsie Valley boys soccer travels to Metea Valley. Both teams off to a slower start as Metea currently sits a 0-2 while Waubonsie comes in at 1-2.

1st Half

Four minutes into the game and Metea’s Colin Bastianoni has a free kick from 25 yards out but his shot is saved by Waubonise goalie Bryan Grimaldo.

Bringing the ball in to around the 20 and firing a shot is Metea Valley’s Evan Bach whose shot is saved by the gloves of Grimaldo. No score at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

Moving into the 2nd half we have our first good look as Warrior Gean Scarpell carrying the ball in and taking the shot that is saved by Metea goalie Oscar Mejia to keep the game scoreless.

Lots of confusion here as the side referee put his flag up to indicate offside but the main referee overturns the call. Grimaldo assumes its offsides allowing Metea’s Reece Taylor puts the ball in the back of the net. Metea takes the 1-0 lead to the dismay of the Warriors with 30 minutes left.

Waubonsie Valley boys soccer gets over it quickly. 30 seconds later the Warriors come storming back as Aaron Griffith fires a 25 yard screamer in to the top corner. We’re all tied up at a goal apiece.

A good look on the counter attack as Metea’s Drew Marquardt picks up the ball on top of the box but his shot sails over the crossbar.

Bringing the ball in alone is MV’s Evan Bach but his shot is saved by a diving Grimaldo with less than ten minutes left.

Last good chance in the 2nd half as Alan Sanchez whips the ball over to teammate Gean Scarpell but he can’t control it enough to find the net. Off to overtime we go.

Skipping to the Final play of extra time as Metea’s Colin Bastianoni stands over a 24 yard freekick but his effort is saved by Grimaldo. The game ends a 1-1 draw.