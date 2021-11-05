Boys Soccer Super-Sectional Morton vs. Naperville North 11.02.21

The Boys Soccer Super Sectional is at Lewis University where the Naperville North Huskies falls to the Morton Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at Lewis University for the boys soccer super sectional matchup as the Morton Mustangs face the Naperville North Huskies. When these teams matched up in 2019 in the super sectional, Morton won in a penalty shootout.

First Half

Early on, Giovanni Alvarez has a free kick on top of the penalty arc, but Huskie goalie Reed Goss pushes it aside.

A couple of minutes later, the Mustangs are back on the attack as Jonathan Murillo has a shot, but again Goss dives to save it.

Morton keeping up the pressure as Murillo fires a free kick into the back of the net making it 1-0.

North looking to answer right after the goal. Jaxon Grier whips in a cross that bounces to Keegan Flaherty’s head, but Danny Martinez stops the point-blank shot.

Mustangs trying to extend their lead late in the first half. Luis Gonzalez has a long range shot that Goss can’t get ahold of and it’s 2-0 going into halftime.

Second Half

Three minutes into the second half, the Huskies come out hot as Cam Radeke finds the net cutting the lead in half.

North with a free kick as Jacob Ryu’s shoot rings off the crossbar then another shot is cleared off the line. Big defensive plays by the Mustangs keeps it at 2-1.

Another free kick for the blue and orange. The ball finds the head of Flaherty, but the shot hits the crossbar. They came so close, but still trail.

Final minute, Ryu has another free kick that bounces around in the box, but it’s eventually cleared by the Mustangs defense giving Morton the 2-1 win and the super sectional title.

