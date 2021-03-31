Boys Soccer St. Viator vs. Benet Academy 03.29.21

The 2019 State Champions from Benet Academy finally have their home opener after six road contests as the Redwings take on conference rivals St. Viator boys soccer.

1st Half

A warm but very windy afternoon as Benet is already off and running three minutes into the game. Hans Haenicke squares the ball to a wide open Nicholas Roe giving Benet the early 1-0 lead.

Standing over a free kick is Benet midfielder Sam Hepburn but his shot is saved by St. Viator goalie Matt Marchiori. 1-0 Redwings with 30 minutes to go in the half.

Another free kick, this one from Sam Hepburn as a sliding Hans Haenicke tries to redirect the shot but it is saved by Matt Marchiori still 1-0 BA.

Hepburn taking a corner this time as the ball finds the head of Chris Mankowski but his effort is saved by Marchiori. Despite just the one goal, it’s a dominating start so far from the Redwings.

12 minutes left in the opening half. Carrying the ball in all alone and slotting one in to the far corner is Hans Haenicke, extending Benet’s lead. 2-0 Redwings with ten minutes to play in the half.

Picking the ball up from far out and firing a shot is Sam Hepburn but his shot is tipped over by Marchiori who has been very busy so far.

After the corner and the ball bounces around it finds the head of Brendan Forsythe but his shot is also tipped over the net by Matt Marchiori. Benet goes into halftime leading 2-0 after an impressive half.

2nd Half

Picking the ball up on top of the box and faking out the defender is Nico Picha who slots home Benets 3rd goal of the game and seals the commanding 3-0 victory for Benet. The victory over St. Viator boys soccer moves the Redwings to 6-1 on the season.

