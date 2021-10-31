Boys Soccer Sectional Final Naperville Central vs Naperville North 10.30.2021

The Boys Soccer Sectional Final takes place at Plainfield North where Naperville North pulls out the victory to take the sectional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a crosstown classic taking place at Plainfield North as Naperville Central and Naperville North look to claim the sectional championship. The winner of this one will face Morton in the super-sectionals.

First Half

Central is on the attack as Benny Tietjen crosses the ball and Nathan Kwon is there for the header to give them the first lead of the game.

North trying to answer back. Alex Barger has a free kick that eventually bounces to Jaxon Grier. His shot looks like it has a chance, but Mateo Lopez deflects it away. We go to halftime at 1-0.

Second Half

Second half, Huskie Jacob Ryu stands over a free kick, but goalie Austin Waite saves it. However, he commits a foul in the box resulting in a penalty kick for Naperville North.

Cam Radeke takes the PK and he slots it home to tie the game at one.

Two minutes later, Central’s Sean O’Reilly has a free kick from way out that is floated into the back of the net. What a kick by O’Reilly and the Redhawks lead 2-1.

13 minutes to go in the game as Alex Barger puts in a beautiful cross that finds a wide-open Jaxon Grier to tie this game up.

North trying to break the tie. Barger puts in another amazing cross that finds Jacob Ryu who heads it in giving the blue and orange the lead. That would be the game winner as the Huskies win the Boys Soccer Sectional Final by a score of 3-2 and advance to the super-sectionals.

