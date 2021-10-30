Boys Soccer Sectional Final Benet Academy vs Morton 10.29.2021

The Boys Soccer Sectional Final takes place at West Morton High School where Morton squeaks by Benet Academy to win the sectional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at West Morton High School for the boys soccer sectional final on a rainy night as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the Morton Mustangs. When these two matched up in the regular season, Morton won by a score of 2-1.

First Half

Six minutes in and Mustang Daniel Diaz has a free kick from a long distance that Evan Lucas has to tip over.

A couple of minutes later and Morton is still on the attack. Luis Gonzalez fires a shot on net, but Lucas punches it away.

Second Half

Into the second half, TJ McVey weaves his way through the defense, but his shot is deflected just wide of the post.

McVey whips it in on the corner kick and it bounces around the box until it finds Andy Nash’s head, but Danny Martinez is there for the save.

Benet looking to get on the board in regulation as Nash hits an outside of the foot shot, but Martinez once again stops it sending us into extra time.

Extra Time

Morton’s Giovanni Alvarez takes a long distance shot that rings off the crossbar. We go to penalty kicks in a scoreless game.

Penalty Kicks

Daniel Diaz is up for the Mustangs, but Evan Lucas knocks his shot away.

Nico Picha is first for the Redwings and he fires it bottom corner for the score.

Next up is Luis Gonzalez who sends Lucas the wrong way for the equalizer.

John Kolb is up now for Benet and he slots it to the side netting.

It’s Mustang Maximiliano Aquino as he also finds the back of the net.

Next kicker is TJ McVey, but Danny Martinez comes up with a big save.

Morton’s Eddie Barraza Diaz is up as his shot is able to beat Lucas.

Back and forth here in PK’s, Nicholas Roe drills it past Martinez.

Back to Morton and Giovanni Alvarez goes top corner for the goal.

Next up is Andy Nash who fires his shot wide giving the Mustangs the sectional championship. They will move on to play the winner of Naperville North versus Naperville Central in the super-sectionals match.

