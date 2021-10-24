Boys Soccer Regional Final Whitney Young vs. Benet Academy 10.23.21

Defending 2A State Champs Benet Academy is back in the soccer Regional Final, this time as a member of 3A. The Redwings look to capture another plaque as they take on the Whitney Young Dolphins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Half

1st Half and Benet is off and running early. TJ McVey keeps his feet on the ball and decides to give it a sidekick and that baby goes in for the goal. Talk about that technique it’s 1-0 Wings.

BA looks to increase that lead. Jared Plummer puts some air on the ball but Dolphin goalie Jackson Sprenger jumps up for the save. Score remains 1-0 and that is your halftime score.

2nd Half

2nd half and the Dolphins look to get on the board. Colin Moran sees the ball but puts too much power on the kick and the goose egg remains on the board for Whitney Young.

Now the Dolphins try the long ball with Nikhil Bapat. The ball finds Resse Kruschke but his header is denied by Redwing goalie Evan Lucas.

Free kick time for Benet and be ready for TJ McVey. That’s why. His second goal of the game gives BA a 2-0 lead.

You want another McVey goal? Here you go. After a few kicks and moves he puts that ball in the back of the net for goal number 3 of the game and that will do it. A hat trick for McVey in this one. Benet takes home the regional title with 3-0 win. Up next, Lyons Township in the Morton sectional semi finals on Tuesday.

Benet Academy finished as the runner up in the East Suburban Catholic Conference this season, with only one ESCC defeat at the hands of Notre Dame earlier this month.