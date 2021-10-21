Boys Soccer Plainfield South vs Naperville North 10.19.2021

Naperville North boys soccer takes on Plainfield South in the Class 3A Regional Semifinals where the Huskies destroy the Cougars. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Bolingbrook High School to kick off the boys soccer state tournament, Naperville North is the one seed and they take on 16 seed Plainfield South.

1st Half

We pick things up in the first half where North’s Jacob Ryu has a free kick and almost finds the net with it! Plainfield keeper Julian Huerta makes a fantastic save to keep things tied at zero.

The Huskies were consistently on the attack in this one. Their persistence finally pays off when senior Cam Radeke finds room to take a shot on the right side of the net and sneaks it past the keeper to get them on the board 1-0.

Moments later, North is on the move again. Alex Barger makes a great pass into the box to find Radeke and he fights this one into the net again! They lead 2-0 midway through the first half.

The Huskies look to continue the scoring as Bryan Higgs pushes the ball up field. He makes a great pass towards the net and Caden Hill guides it in! What a start for the blue and orange. 3-0.

They aren’t done yet in this half. Higgs gets the steal and sees an opening to take a shot. He finds the corner of the net to put North up 4-0! What a half for the Huskies.

2nd Half

Second half action and Plainfield South is looking to stay in it. They get a shot off, but Reed Goss is there to make the save.

20 minutes left in the match and the one seed is still in control. Cam Radeke passes to Alex Barger who is able to find the net and put this game out of reach. The Huskies go on to win this one 6-1 and move on to the next round.

