Boys Soccer Niles Notre Dame vs Benet Academy 10.09.2021

Benet Academy faces off against Niles Notre Dame in a pivotal matchup where the Redwings come up short. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a boys soccer matchup between the Niles Notre Dame Dons and the Benet Academy Redwings. There’s a lot at stake here in this game as the winner of this one decides the ESCC champion.

1st Half

Four minutes in and Benet is on offense. Jared Plummer whips in a cross that finds the head of Daniel Pepping, but his attempt is tipped over by Notre Dame’s Luca LoBianco.

Late in the 1st half, TJ McVey takes the corner kick, which gets tipped by Nick Roe onto the head of Pepping who finds the back of the net. 1-0 Benet.

2nd Half

We’re tied early in the 2nd half as the ball deflects off of a Redwing hand in the box and the ref points to the spot. Penalty kick for Niles Notre Dame.

Andres Barrezueta steps up to take the PK and it sends Evan Lucas the opposite way giving the Dons a 2-1 lead.

Niles Notre Dame still putting the pressure on the Redwings as Cesar Lopez crosses into the box and it finds the foot of Freddy Krug who taps it in to extend the Dons lead to two.

Benet looking for one more chance. Nico Picha fires a long range shot that is saved by LoBianco giving Niles Notre Dame the 3-1 win and 1st place in the ESCC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!