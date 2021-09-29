Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 09.28.2021

Neuqua Valley boys soccer takes on rival Waubonsie Valley in a DVC game where the Wildcats shut down the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a perfect night out for some soccer, and what’s better than the War of 204 as Neuqua Valley boys soccer travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC matchup. Both teams coming in with a 1-2 conference record.

1st Half

We start this game 15 minutes in. Neuqua’s Jack Georgi has a free kick just outside of the box and he slots it into the back of the net. 1-0 Wildcats.

Late in the first half, Derek Sisbarro takes a shot that skims off the top of the crossbar keeping this a one-goal game.

Final minute of the half, Wildcat Garret Lee gets taken out in the box giving the road team a late penalty kick.

On the PK, Lee isn’t going to miss from there. 2-0 NV going into the break.

2nd Half

Not even a minute into the second half, a corner pin balls around in the box until it eventually Justin Senese heads it to the goal making it 3-0 and that’s the final as Neuqua shuts out Waubonsie.

