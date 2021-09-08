Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 09.07.2021

Naperville North boys soccer faces off against Neuqua Valley at Naperville North High School where the Huskies shut out the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Huskies are fresh off a Best of the West championship victory and now host Neuqua Valley in the first regular season DVC matchup. The Huskies are looking for their 5th straight victory while the Wildcats try to bounce back from a 1-2 start.

1st Half

Halfway through the first half, Jack Georgi threads the needle and finds John Pochyly up the middle, but Reed Goss is there to break it up.

5 minutes to go in the half, Alex Barger tosses it near the net and Adam Zielke uses his head for the goal. Huskies go up 1-0 at the break.

2nd Half

Now in the second half, this time Zielke makes the pass to Barger streaking up the middle. He evades the goalie and sends it into the net to make it 2-0 Huskies.

With five minutes to go, the Huskies are in control. Barger steals the ball, jukes on a defender and bounces one past the goalie to give his team a 3-0 lead. Naperville North boys soccer would hold on to win by that score and make it five straight victories.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!