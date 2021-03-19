Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 03.16.21

We’ve got some early season DVC boys soccer it’s the Redhawks of Naperville Central play host to the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. Redhawks hoping to continue their strong start to the year.

1st Half

Early in the first half and the Wildcats have a free kick opportunity, junior Jack Georgi is unable to find the net as Redhawk Goalie Caden Redpath stays home and makes the save for Central.

Midway through the first half here and check out this play, Eric Schonnenshein of Central throws the ball into the box, it bounces off of two Neuqua defenders but luckily NV’s goalie Josh Drillenburg is there to make the save.

Late first half now and Central’s Joey LoDuca attempts the free kick and delivers a terrific ball into the box where Evan Lueckhoff is able to out jump everybody to find the net! Central takes the lead 1-0

Moments before the half, Neuqua looks to bounce back. Jack Georgi has a good look but Caden Redpath once again makes the save.

2nd Half

2nd Half now and Central has a corner kick opportunity and mayhem ensues…the ball finds the box and caroms off of two players, hits the post and then Central’s Sean O’Reiley misses the net for the near goal! Wild sequence but Central still up only 1-0.

Late 2nd half now and a big play by Redhawk Nathan Kwon, he tracks the pass perfectly and delivers the header into the back of the net. Central extends the lead to 2-0

Last minute of play here and Neuqua is looking for a final chance to break through, John Pochyly and Tomas Puente have a chance but Caden Redpath secures his clean sheet with another save! Naperville Central hangs on for the 2-0 win over Neuqua boys soccer.