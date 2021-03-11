Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 03.09.21

We’ve got the first night of boys soccer of the year on a warm and windy Tuesday night between Naperville North and Neuqua Valley. As the last remnants of snow can still be seen on the ground.

First Half

We pick things up midway through the first half and check out this move from sophomore Alex Barger, from a tough angle, he drills this shot into the top corner of the net. Naperville North jumps out to a 1-0 lead as the young Huskie turning heads already.

Moments later, senior Josh Kauffman lobs up a free kick that sails just wide of the net, a near scoring opportunity for the Huskies as Alex Barger just can’t reach it with the header attempt.

First half action still, The Wildcats are on the attack this time. Junior Harshit Gupta makes a terrific pass to sophomore Derek Sisbarro who just misses the net high.

Moments before halftime, Alex Barger makes a strong move towards the net and finds junior Cameron Radeke with the crossing pass, Radeke is able get to his feet and kick the ball backwards into the net for the goal! Big time play leads to a 2-0 Huskies lead going into the half.

Second Half

Second half action now and the Huskies are on the attack again, Barger is able to make a great lead pass to fellow sophomore Christian Kuncl. But the shot attempt sails just over the net. Still 2-0 Huskies.

The Wildcats looking to get on the board turn to senior Blake Lewis who makes a tough move through the Huskies midfield and unleashes a perfectly place shot into the corner! The Wildcats right back in the game, down 2-1.

Waning minutes of the game here and the Huskies look to put it away, junior Nikhil Javeri takes a long range shot and hits his mark perfectly. His goal gives the Huskies a 3-1 advantage and cements an opening night win for the Huskies over Neuqua Valley soccer.