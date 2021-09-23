Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 09.21.2021

Neuqua Valley boys soccer goes on the road to take on Metea Valley where the Wildcats squeak by the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for a DVC clash between the Mustangs and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

1st Half

Early on, Neuqua forward Jack Georgi chases down the pass from teammate Derek Sisbarro. His shot is off the mark to the right. Although, that won’t be the last we see of Georgi.

On the free kick, Mustang Colin Bastianoni drills it top shelf to put his squad on top. 1-0 with 24 minutes to go in the first half.

Later, Vishnu Dachepalli passes to Georgi who makes a nice move to set himself up and score the equalizing goal. That makes it a 1-1 game.

On the throw-in, the ball gets loose and Metea goalie Ravi Shah fights Georgi for the ball. He’s able to get on top of it as we head to halftime.

2nd Half

2nd half, Alex Palacios attempts a shot on goal but it goes right to goalie Nick Varrone for the easy save.

Still tied at 1, Adrian Gonzalez takes the free kick. He bends it, but Varrone gets up to knock the ball out of harm’s way for another save.

Time winding down, Sanath Dachepalli with the chip pass to John Pochyly who nutmegs Shah for the goal, which would end up being the game-winner. Neuqua Valley boys soccer defeats Metea, 2-1. Their first DVC win of the season.

