Boys Soccer Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 04.08.21

Mother Nature is not on anyone’s side for this DVC matchup. Rain and heavy wind throughout the day as Naperville North and Neuqua Valley boys soccer meet up for a second time this season. The Huskies took the first matchup in a non-conference affair by a 3-1 score to open the season.

1st Half

Neuqua with a free kick attempt as Jack Georgi is the one who takes it. He gets a bounce but is denied by Huskie goalie Pablo Jara.

Corner kick time for the Huskies. Alex Barger kicks the ball in and the Wildcats think they cleared it, but here is North’s Aidan McMahon who comes into your picture and unleashes an absolute missile. In a blink, it’s 1-0 Huskies just 12 minutes in.

Here come the Huskies again looking to extend the lead with a defender slipping on the wet grass, but Barger’s attempt is off the mark.

Let’s try the long ball. Nikhil Javeri puts some nice air on his pass, but Barger just misses the re-direct and the ball bounces into the hands of Wildcat goalie Josh Drillenburg.

2nd Half

2nd half with the rain coming down, Jacob Ryu with the left foot snipes one into the top corner. 2-0 Huskies after a nice goal from the junior.

Huskies with another chance, Nikhil Javeri puts on some moves to shake the defender and Drillenburg is a half second late on the save attempt. Naperville North boys soccer pulling away up 3-0 with some impressive shots in this one.

Wildcats are trying to get on the board as Tomas Puente looks for Merlin Lu but Pabla Jara isn’t having any of it as he slides and hits the ball back for the save. The Huskies remain unbeated in DVC play at 4-0 with one conference clash remaining against Waubonsie Valley.