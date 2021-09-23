Boys Soccer Naperville North vs Naperville Central 09.21.2021

Naperville North boys soccer takes on Naperville Central in a crosstown classic matchup where the Huskies come out on top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After capturing the Best of the West Championship on this very field two weeks ago, the Naperville North Huskies visit Naperville Central again as they look to win their sixth straight against the Redhawks. Central has scored 14 goals in their previous two victories.

1st Half

Early in the 1st half, Alex Bargers sends a ball towards the box, goalie Dean Scott gets a piece of it, but Cam Radeke sticks with it and notches the first score of the game. Naperville North boys soccer up 1-0.

The Redhawks look to respond. Joey Loduca draws goalie Patrick Horn out and passes to Tomas McCormack, but Cole Ritzman is there to break it up.

Nearing the end of the half, the Huskies are threatening again. Radeke gets a shot on goal but Scott gets his foot on it and sends it away from the net. Still 1-0.

2nd Half

Fast forward to the second half, the Redhawks’ throw-in ricochets to Sean O’Reilly, but he is unable to get a good shot on goal.

After a costly penalty in the box, Radeke capitalizes and extends the lead to 2-0 with 8:46 left to play. The Huskies would hang on to win their sixth straight game against Naperville Central.

