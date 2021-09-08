Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 09.07.2021

Naperville Central boys soccer is on the road against Waubonsie Valley in Aurora as the Redhawks defeat the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Half

4 minutes in and the Warriors are already off and running. Joey Haddad picks the ball up on top of the 18 and fires in the opening goal. 1-0 Warriors.

But Central has an answer as 9 minutes later Benny Tietjen swings in a cross that finds the head of teammate Tomas McCormack. And just like that we are all tied up.

Later on in the half, Waubonsie is looking for the go ahead goal as Yahir Rodriguez makes a great tackle to find himself in on goal, but his attempt is saved by the foot of Austin Waite.

Central looking for one last good chance in the first half as the ball finds Tietjen whose outside of the foot shot is saved by Jason Michalek bringing us into half tied at one.

2nd Half

15 minutes into the second half now as a mistake at the back from the WV defense results in the ball finding Tietjen who isn’t gonna miss from that distance. 2-1 Redhawks.

Skipping to the last 10 minutes now as Joey Loduca breaks thru the Warriors’ defense and dribbles around Michalek for the tap in giving Central the 3-1 win over Waubonsie Valley.

