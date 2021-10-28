Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs Oswego East 10.26.2021

Naperville Central boys soccer goes up against Oswego East in the sectional semifinal where the Redhawks hang on to move onto the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got sectional semifinal action in Plainfield North as the Naperville Central Redhawks are playing for a spot in the final. Standing in their way are the Oswego East Eagles. The last time these two faced off, Naperville Central boys soccer came out on top 2-0 in the 2017 regional championships.

1st Half

Just eight minutes into action, Carter Adams fires a corner kick that deflects off an Oswego East player into the goal for the first score of the game.

A minute later, the Eagles threaten to get on the board, but Dean Scott comes up and snags it just before Josh Frank can reach it.

2nd Half

On to the second half, Kellen Klosterman makes a great pass to Grant Glorioso who capitalizes on it to tie the game up at one.

Just moments later, Ethan Houston sets up Klosterman with a free run at the net, but Carter Adams is there to knock it away.

The Redhawks have a throw-in towards the net and Mateo Lopez pulls off the bicycle kick for the goal. What a move by Lopez!

Now with the momentum, this is Adams with another corner kick that finds the back of the net again. His second goal of the night makes it a 3-1 game.

With two minutes left, Oswego East closes the gap with a goal from Cael Cummings.

The Eagles run out of time, though, surrendering a 3-2 defeat to the Redhawks. Naperville Central will face Naperville North on Saturday in the Hawks’ first sectional final appearance since 2015.

