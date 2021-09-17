Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 09.14.2021

The Naperville Central boys soccer team hopes to continue the strong start to the DVC season on the road at Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central boys soccer on the road at Neuqua Valley. The Redhawks hoping to move to 2-0 in the DuPage Valley Conference after a win over Waubonsie Valley last week. The Wildcats look to bounce back after a loss to Naperville North.

1st Half

Central already with a 1-0 lead after a Sean O’Reilly goal and the Hawks are on the attack again. O’Reilly with a nice pass to Josh Weigel who has his shot blocked by Nick Varrone, but Weigel gets the rebound to go. Central up 2-0 early.

Just a couple minutes later, O’Reilly looking for his second goal, but the Neuqua defense deflects the ball and Varrone smothers it for the save.

The red and white offense at it again, Nathan Kwon uses his size and speed to fight off a Wildcat defender. His shot is just beyond the reach of Varrone and Naperville Central has a 3-0 lead in less than 15 minutes of play.

Neuqua looking to get on the board with a Jack Georgi free kick. But Austin Waite is there to make the grab to keep the Cats scoreless.

A long throw in for the Redhawks is well placed and finds the head of Owen Stephens, who then finds the net. Everything working for Central who now leads 4-0.

Stephens has his centering pass deflected but even that bounce doesn’t go NV’s way. Tomas McCormack gets the ball and fires in a goal just before the first half ends. 5-0 Naperville Central at the break.

2nd Half

Early in the 2nd half, Josh Weigel leaves a pass for Nathan Kwon who unleashes a perfectly placed shot into the top corner of the net. What a play. Second goal of the day for Kwon.

Wildcats still looking for a goal, John Pochyly gets the ball and tries to sneak a shot into the net, but a heads up save from Dean Scott keeps them off the board.

Midway through the half, another nice pass from Weigel, this time Benjamin Tietjen gets the goal to go. 7-0 Central in a rout.

But the Wildcats never stop battling, Vishnu Dachepalli gets a pass from Andrew Tedrow and lofts a well placed ball into the back of the net. Neuqua gets on the board, but it’s all Naperville Central who improves to 2-0 in conference play.

