Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 03.23.21

It’s a rainy and windy night in Naperville as we have a boys soccer crosstown classic as Naperville Central travels a few miles across town to take on their longtime rival, the Naperville North Huskies.

1st Half

First good look of the game comes off of an Alex Barger shot but the shot from the North sophomore is saved by Central goalie Caden Redpath.

A free kick from about 29 yards out taken by Redhawk Eric Sonnenschein who finds the head of Evan Lueckhoff. The pair have connected a few times this season, but this one goes just a bit wide.

North has a free kick with 8 minutes left in the 1st half as Barger sets up Nikhil Javeri for the shot but it’s saved by a diving Redpath. No score heading into halftime.

2nd Half

Into the 2nd half now as North defenseman Alex Barger takes a long range curling shot that is saved by Redpath who covers it up, still no score.

Off the long throw the ball finds Josh Kaufman who avoids one defender then fires off the shot but it is pushed wide by Redpath. The senior netminder is working hard to keep his sheet clean.

With the short corner and the little spin around his defender Huskie Nikhil Javeri puts in the cross but Josh Kaufman misses just a little wide. 0-0 with 20 minutes left in regulation.

In the dying moments of the second half, Alex Barger has a 30 yard free kick that he sends to the low corner. Redpath dives and gets a piece of it, but not enough to keep the ball from crossing the line. Another incredible finish in this storied rivalry. The 1-0 victory over Naperville Central gives Coach Konrad his 300 victory as the Naperville North boys soccer head coach.