Boys Soccer Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 09.14.2021

Metea Valley boys soccer goes up against Waubonsie Valley at the Warriors’ home field where the Mustangs pull away for the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Waubonsie Valley as the Mustangs of Metea Valley boys soccer take the trip to Warrior territory for a DVC clash. Metea is currently 1-0 in the DVC while the Warriors are 0-1.

1st Half

2 minutes in and Metea’s already off and running as Colin Bastianoni breaks thru the defense and fires a shot into the back of the net. 1-0 Mustangs early on.

Skipping 20 minutes later and the Mustangs are back on the attack as Bastianoni is in on net and gets taken out by WV’s Jason Michalek resulting in a penalty kick.

On the PK, Bastianoni fires top shelf doubling the Mustangs’ lead.

Waubonsie would answer as 3 minutes later, Lachlan Ladd finds the ball in the 6 and chests it into the back of the net cutting the lead in half.

WV not going away as Zach Stanley picks up his own rebound tying the game at two in quick succession.

3 minutes later, they’re back at it again as Ladd fires in a shot from the six giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead going into halftime. What a turnaround for the Warriors.

2nd Half

If you haven’t noticed already, this is a high scoring game. 5 minutes into the second half Erick Mena crosses a ball that deflects off a Waubonsie defender into the net and suddenly we are tied again.

2 minutes later and Metea is attacking again. The rebound is picked up from Mena who scores his second goal in 3 minutes. Suddenly, it’s a 4-3 Mustangs lead.

24 minutes left to play, Mustangs are looking to keep the momentum going as Henry Moreno fires a shot into the roof of the net giving Metea a 5-3 lead.

4 minutes left, the throw-in finds Mena who goes on to score a second half hat trick and helps Metea secure the 6-3 win and move to the top of the DVC with a 2-0 record.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!