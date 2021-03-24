Boys Soccer Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 03.23.21

Neuqua Valley Boys Soccer hosts the Metea Valley Mustangs in the Wildcat soccer stadium looking for its first win of the 2021 season in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Let’s open with Neuqua already on the board courtesy of a Jack Georgi goal not even four minutes in… The throw in caroms Sanath Dachepalli’s head and toward the box… Ved Asur is there and just can’t connect. He can’t believe it.

13 minutes in and Metea with its first good opportunity in the contest… Drew Marquardt tries sneaking it through the trees… and nearly does – if not for the goalie, Joshua Drillenburg.

Now just over a minute left in the half and Daniel Wilkinson cues up a free kick… it pinballs around and… Metea ties it up! Or so Evan Bach thinks he has a goal… but no… offsides negates the tally.

Making matters worse for Metea, Neuqua is making a break for it as Blake Lewis finds Georgi with time dwindling… but the chip shot is just off target… and we hit intermission in a 1-0 game.

Second Half

Mustangs come up huffing and puffing and trying to stampede their way to a goal… and nearly get one with 10 minutes to go in the game…

So here we go… under 2 minutes to go and this could be the last chance for Metea to get on the board… and Tyler Green launches from the far sideline… over the outstretched arms of Drillenburg! Game all knotted up at 1 and heading to overtime.

Neuqua Valley Boys Soccer wins in OT

The rain intensifying along with the match as Neuqua is on the prowl… Georgi hunting for a second goal and shakes free… but buries his shot into Oscar Mejia… still 1-1.

Now in the second overtime period, Neuqua dupes Metea… Lewis takes the free kick from outside the box…. And drills the game winner! Wildcats earn their first win of the season!

