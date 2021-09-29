Boys Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 09.28.21

Naperville North boys soccer is at home against Metea Valley in conference clash where the Huskies get a decisive win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North is taking on Metea Valley in a DVC boys soccer matchup. North is coming into this game undefeated in the DVC and the Mustangs sit with a 2-1 conference record.

1st Half

We start this game 15 minutes in with Riley McCann who comes back into the game after being hit hard in the face with the ball. His long shot finds the net and gives the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Time winding down now in the first half, the Huskies have a corner kick that is met in the air by the foot of Bryan Higgs giving North the 2-1 lead going into halftime.

2nd Half

2nd half, Alex Barger makes a move on his defender and fires a shot from 20 yards out that finds the back of the net. That gives them the 3-1 lead.

10 minutes later, Barger is back at it again drilling another long range shot that beats the hands of Metea goalie Oscar Mejia giving the junior his second goal of the night and extending the Huskies’ lead to 3.

Metea looking for one last chance. Huskies can’t clear it, Erick Mena picks up the ball and lofts the shot to the open net. Despite the late goal, though, the Mustangs fall short 4-2 against Naperville North.

