Boys Soccer Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 10.12.2021

Metea Valley goes on the road to face Naperville Central where the Mustangs eke out the victory.

We’re at Naperville Central High School where the Redhawks play host to the Mustangs of Metea Valley boys soccer.

1st Half

Early first half action and Metea has a free kick. The kick finds the head of Henry Moreno and he guides it to the corner of the net! What a play by Moreno as he puts the Mustangs up early, 1-0.

Central looks to respond. Junior Sean O’Reilly makes a great move to give himself a look and his shot drills the crossbar! A near brilliant goal, but the Redhawks still trail by one.

Still in the middle of the first half and Central is still trying to tie things up. Senior Benny Tietjen makes a nice move and is able to find Joey LoDuca who just misses the chip shot as it sails over the net. Another near scoring opportunity for the Redhawks.

Central’s persistence finally pays off as a corner kick finds O’Reilly who makes a great pass to Carter Adams who smashes in the goal to tie things up!

2nd Half

2nd half, after almost 30 minutes of few scoring opportunities for both teams, senior Colin Bastianoni of Metea makes a huge play for his team. He steals the pass and then fights his way towards the net to draw a foul inside of the box. That gives him a penalty shot!

And Bastianoni would deliver for the Mustangs. This goal puts this game away for Metea and they go on to win 2-1.

