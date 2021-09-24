Boys Soccer Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy 09.22.21

Benet Academy boys soccer face Marian Catholic in a conference game where the Redwings dominate the Spartans. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings take on Marian Catholic in a conference matchup. Benet Academy boys soccer coming into this game with an undefeated conference record.

1st Half

We start this game off 20 minutes in as Benet’s TJ McVey has a free kick just outside of the box and the Redwing slots it bottom corner. 1-0 BA.

Later in the first half, Redwing Owen McGarry has a shot that is pushed wide onto the post by Parker Knueppel.

2nd Half

2nd half, McVey is looking to double the lead but his shot is saved off of the goal line by Spartan Max Redo.

John Kolb picks the ball up in the box. He sits down a defender and his shot finds the back of the net to make it 2-0.

10 minutes left, Benet’s Sam Barbeau has it at the back post and he slides the shot into the net. Now 3-0.

Last couple of minutes, a scramble in the box eventually ends when Brendan Forsythe finishes off the game with a goal of his own. Redwings win this one 4-0 on senior night and stay undefeated in conference play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!