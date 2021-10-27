Boys Soccer Lyons Township vs. Benet Academy 10.26.21

Benet Academy boys soccer faces Lyons Township in the sectional semifinals where the Redwings pick up a thrilling win in penalty kicks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at Morton West High School for the sectional semifinals of the Berwyn Cicero sectional as the number two-seeded Benet Academy Redwings take on the three-seeded Lyons Township Lions. Benet Academy boys soccer won this matchup by a score of 1-0 during the regular season.

1st Half

Early in the match, Benet’s Andy Nash whips in a cross that falls to the feet of John Kolb who fires his shot into the back of the net. 1-0 Redwings.

2nd Half

Skipping to the second half as Kolb hits in a cross that finds the head of Nash, but Lyons Township’s Luke Stockbridge is there for the save.

Later, Lion Jackson Sullivan has a long throw-in and Colin Sullivan heads it in to tie the game at one.

10 minutes to go. Nash is taken down in the box as he fights for possession. That’s a penalty, which means a penalty kick for the Redwings.

TJ McVey on for the PK and he’s not missing from there. 2-1 Benet.

A minute later, Lyons Township comes right back. Jackson Sullivan has a long throw-in again, the ball bounces once, and Aidan Hilling is there for the header. It’s a 2-2 game.

Redwings looking to take the lead as Owen McGarry picks up the loose ball in the box and he scores, but the official calls it back. We go to extra time.

Penalty Kicks

We skip straight to PK’s where Evan Lucas denies Hilling.

Nico Picha takes the PK for the Redwings and he smashes it top corner.

Next up for the Lions is Jackson Sullivan whose shot rings off the crossbar.

Next kicker for Benet is John Kolb and he calmly slots it to the back of the net.

Larry Martinez is up for Lyons Township as he gets the Lions on the board.

Back to the Redwings side. Senior TJ McVey slots it bottom corner.

Match point for Benet. Finn Mahaney hits the post giving the Redwings the 3-2 win in the sectional semifinals. They move onto the final against Morton.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!