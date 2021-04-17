Boys Soccer Dekalb vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.15.21

It’s senior night for boys soccer at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors take on the DeKalb Barbs in their last home game of the season. This matchup was originally supposed to take place on March 23rd but due to weather it got postponed.

1st Half

10 seconds in and Waubonsie looking threatening as an over the top thru ball finds Alan Sanchez who lofts a shot that goes just wide. The near miss keeps the game scoreless.

14 minutes in and Dekalb gets their first good look on net. Julian Garcia takes a shot going top bins, giving WV goalie Alex Miller no chance. A brilliant shot puts the Barbs up 1-0.

Dekalb trying to extend the lead as a bicycle kick is attempted by Carlos Lopez, but his effort is saved comfortably by Miller.

All Dekalb towards the end of the 1st as a cross from Julian Garcia finds the head of Jeremy Azofeifa but his shot is saved by a diving Miller and cleared away. 1-0 Barbs going into halftime.

2nd Half

Starting the 2nd half on attack is Dekalb, as Alex Sanchez finds himself 1 on 1 with Bryan Grimaldo, but the Warrior keeper barely gets the glove up to stop the shot.

Waubonsie pushing for the equalizer as Anuj Buch sends in a shot that gets tipped off the crossbar and out of play by Dekalb keeper Hunter Leman. 1-0 still with 15 minutes left to play.

Into the dying moments of the game as Grimaldo is taking a freekick in Dekalb territory. He floats it into the box but the ball is caught by Hunter Leman giving Dekalb the 1-0 win over Waubonsie Valley to wrap up the DVC season.