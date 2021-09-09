Boys Soccer DeKalb vs Metea Valley 09.07.2021

Metea Valley boys soccer takes on Dekalb at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs hang on for the victory over the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Captains and coaches are ready for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are at home and look to bounce back after losing to St. Charles. They get set to take on the Dekalb Barbs as both teams face off in the DVC opener.

1st Half

Mustangs look to strike first as Dan Wilkinson kicks the ball, but Barbs goalie Hunter Leman dives for the save to stop any goal attempt.

Free kick time for Dekalb and it pays off for Landon Weishaar. His long goal attempt gives the Barbs the first lead of the day, up 1-0.

Time for Metea Valley boys soccer to respond with a corner kick and Henery Mereno heads it in tying this game up at 1 as we head to intermission. He and his teammates are fired up.

2nd Half

2nd half, here’s another free kick for Dekalb and it’s another Barb goal. That gives the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Metea kicks the ball in looking to tie things up. After many bounces the ball goes off Erick Mena’s head and it’s a goal. A wild score there and this game is tied once again, this time at 2.

Mustangs get the ball again and they want the lead. That’s no problem for Bartek Chmielewski. His goal gives Metea their first lead at 3-2.

Barbs trying for the long ball again, but Mustang goalie Ravi Shah shuts the door and Metea holds on, winning the DVC opener 3-2.

