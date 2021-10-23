Boys Soccer Class 3A Regional Final 10.22.2021

The boys soccer Class 3A Regional Final takes place at East Aurora High School where Naperville Central pulls away to with the regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the boys soccer Class 3A Regional Final where Naperville Central travels to East Aurora High School to take on the Tomcats.

1st Half

We jump to late in the first half in a 1-1 game where midfielder Johnny Kim chases down the loose ball, makes a nice move, and bends it top shelf to put the Redhawks on top.

It doesn’t take long for Central to add another score. Sean O’Reilly spins around the defense and fires it to the net to make it 3-1 lead going into halftime.

2nd Half

Second half, goalie Austin Waite clears it and the ball finds its way to O’Reilly looking for his second goal, but Tomcat goalie Efrain Rosales just gets his hands on it to knock it away.

Defender Mateo Lopez on for the penalty kick and he finds the net with ease. They take a three-goal lead.

The red and white keep pouring it on. After East Aurora somehow stops the potential goal here, Josh Weigel takes the feed from Joey LoDuca and hits the chip shot. That would be the dagger as the Naperville Central Redhawks defeat the Tomcats 5-1 to claim the regional plaque.

