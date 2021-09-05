Boys Soccer Best of the West Final 09.04.2021

The boys soccer Best of West Final pins Naperville North against Naperville Central where the Huskies win their sixth straight Best of the West championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After winning their semi-final matchups earlier in the day, Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up in the Best of the West Final. The Huskies are undefeated and are attempting to win their sixth straight tourney title.

1st Half

After an early hand-ball, Cam Radeke gets the penalty shot and sends it into the back of the net. 1-0 Naperville North.

Nearing the end of the 1st half, the Huskies toss it in from the sideline and Alex Barger is able to get one past the goalie. North takes a 2-0 lead into the half.

2nd Half

Early on in the second half, Benjamin Tietjen receives a nice pass from Josh Wiegel and nearly sneaks one into the goal. NC still down 2-0 in the 2nd half.

Later in the half, Huskies threaten again as Jacob Ryu gets by one defender but is stifled by goalie Austin Waite. Nicely done by the goalie.

With 15 minutes to go, Tietjen has one bounce his way and fires a shot past the goalie to make it a 1-goal game. 2-1.

But after putting the pressure on the Huskies, Naperville North was able to hold them off and hang on to 2-1 victory, securing their sixth straight Best of the West championship.

