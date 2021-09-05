Boys Soccer Benet vs Naperville North 09.04.21

Naperville North boys soccer faces Benet Academy in the Best of the West tournament where the Huskies move on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got an early morning boys soccer matchup as Benet Academy takes on Naperville North in the Best of the West tournament. The winner of this game will take on Naperville Central in the championship match.

We have our first good look on goal as the rebound is picked up by North’s Alex Barger whose shot is deflected and goes out for a corner.

North still on the attack as Barger finds himself one on one with Benet’s Evan Lucas but his attempt is denied keeping the game scoreless with 17 minutes left in the 1st half.

Benet’s turn for a look on goal as TJ McVey has a free kick from about 30 yards out but his attempt goes just high sending us into halftime knotted at zeros.

5 minutes into the second half as Cam Radeke whips in a cross that finds the head of Caden Hill giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

North back on the attack with 20 minutes left as Radeke rings a shot off of the post. Huskies just inches away from doubling the lead.

Time winding down now as McVey crosses the ball to the back post to Brendan Forsythe whose shot goes wide and we end the game there as the Huskies take down Benet by a score of 1-0 and move on to face Naperville Central in the final.

