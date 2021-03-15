Boys Soccer Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 03.13.21

Posted on March 14, 2021

The 2019 2A state champions from Benet Academy visit the 3A state champions from 2016, 17 and 18 for a high powered boys soccer matchup at Naperville North. A beautiful morning for soccer in early March.

First Half

13 minutes into the game, Benet forward Hans Haenicke is on the counterattack but his shot sails over the crossbar.

About 5 minutes later we have BA on the attack again as John Kolb puts in a cross and Hans Haenicke’s shot pinballs out of bounds. Still no score midway through the half.

13 minutes left in the first half and standing over a free kick is Redwing Nicolas Picha, but his effort is tipped over by North’s Pablo Jara to keep it 0-0.

Picking up the ball outside of the 18 is Benet midfielder Sam Hepburn but his long range shot is saved by a diving Pablo Jara.

With just under two minutes left, the Redwings think they have the lead but the goal is called off due to a foul in the box. Still 0-0 going into halftime despite a fairly dominant half from Benet.

2nd Half

Despite not having may chances in the first half, North has a corner kick that finds the head of Spencer Gaccione, giving the Huskies the 1-0 lead just three minutes into the second half

Making things worse for Benet is 3 minutes later, BA’s Sam Hepburn is called for a foul resulting in his 2nd yellow card, which equals a red card and an ejection. Leaving the Redwings with only 10 men for the remaining 33 minutes.

From bad to worse for Benet boys soccer as they concede a penalty kick and North sophomore Alex Barger makes no mistake to give the Huskies the 2-0 lead. That seals the victory as North soccer moves to 3-0 on the young season.

