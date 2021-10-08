Boys Soccer Benet Academy vs Naperville Central 10.05.2021

Naperville Central boys soccer takes on Benet Academy in a non-conference match that ends in a tie. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got non-conference action at Naperville Central boys soccer as the Redhawks welcome the Benet Redwings. Central has won 2 straight games while the Redwings are riding a 4-game win streak.

1st Half

Early in the 1st half, Benet’s TJ McVey moves to his right and fires a shot that deflects into the net for the first score of the game to make it 1-0 Redwings.

Later in the half, the Redhawks respond. After the ball is knocked away in the box, Josh Weigel gets a foot on it and ties this game up at one with 13:11 to go in the half.

2nd Half

Moving on to the second half, McVey breaks the tie with this shot that deflects off the goalie for the score to put the Redwings back on top.

Down to five minutes remaining. After the throw-in by Patrick Bohan, he then attacks the slow-rolling ball and sends it over the head of goalie Evan Lucas to knot things up again.

With time dwindling away, the Redwings make a final push for a goal, but its stuffed by Dean Scott. The match ends in a tie between Central and Benet.

