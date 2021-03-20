Boys Soccer Benet Academy vs. Naperville Central 03.19.21

Naperville Central boys soccer looks to remain unbeaten as they play host the Benet Academy Redwings. The Redhawks are fresh off a win over Neuqua Valley while the Redwings are trying to bounce back after a loss to Naperville North.

The Redwings enter the sping 2021 season as the defending 2A state champions after winning the title back in the fall of 2019. Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter at 4-0 after wins over Waubonsie Valley, Glenbard East, West Chicago and Neuqua Valley.

2nd Half

Let’s jump to the second half after a scoreless first. Benet threatening as Nicholas Picha tries to center it to Brendan Forsythe, but Mateo Lopez and Central keeper Caden Redpath are there to stop the ball.

On the other end, Mattew Driessens passes ahead to Joseph LoDuca who sends it to Johnny Kim for the shot. Benet second half goalie Nolan Hart with the point blank save.

Good chance for the Central here as Sean O’Reilly with a great through ball to LoDuca, who gets past Hart. But Jack Gleason collides with him in the box. No whistle and we play on.

Slick passing by Redwing John Kolb over to Preston Wray all the way to Hans Haenicke for the game-winning goal. Benet holds on from there for 1-0 victory over Naperville Central boys soccer.