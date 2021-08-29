Boys Soccer Batavia vs Neuqua Valley 08.26.21

Neuqua Valley soccer clashes Batavia at home where the Wildcats picks up an impressive victory over the Bulldogs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got some boys soccer action as the Batavia Bulldogs travel to Wildcat territory for a non-conference matchup against Neuqua Valley on a sunny Thursday afternoon.

1st Half

We start this game 4 minutes in as the Wildcats are on the attack early as a curling effort by Tadiwa Nyamunduru rings off of the cross bar. Game tied at zero early on.

16 minutes left to go now in the first half as NV’s Jack Georgi finds himself one on one with the Batavia keeper and the Wildcat makes no mistake and finds the back of the net giving Neuqua the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

2nd Half

4 minutes into the second half now as Derek Sisbarro plays a perfectly weighted over the top through ball to find Georgi who spins and fires top shelf giving the Wildcats a 2-0 and sticks the landing on the backflip!

Looking for the hat trick now is Georgi who finds himself in on net again against Batavia’s Ryan Horlock who makes a great save to deny the hat trick .

Just moments later and it’s the Bulldogs turn on the attack as Manasas Monarrez’s shot gets saved by sophomore keeper Nick Varrone. Wildcats still up 2 with 34 minutes left to play.

Batavia putting on the pressure now as once again Monarrez has a good look but it is once again saved by the out stretched foot of Varrone, the young Wildcat is really on top of his game today.

18 minutes left to play and Neuqua is looking to close this one out as Ege Tunar whips a cross in that finds Jack Georgi for the tap in and for the hat trick that helps seal the 3-0 win for Neuqua Valley over Batavia.

