Boys Sectional Golf Fast Facts

We examine boys sectional golf, including how each of our six area schools have fared in the IHSA sectionals in this Fast Facts, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

With the high school golf season ending with the sectional meets in 2020, let’s take a closer look at how difficult winning a sectional championship in boys golf has been for our local teams. In some cases, winning a sectional has been just as difficult if not more challenging than a top three finish at the state meet.

Metea and Benet

Metea Valley and Benet Academy have both won regional championships, but never a sectional title.

Waubonsie

Waubonsie Valley has one sectional championship in 2009, led by eventual state individual champion, Thomas O’Brien.

Naperville Central

Naperville Central won the area’s first ever sectional title in 1974 to go along with the state third place trophy. The program’s only other sectional crown came nearly 30 years later in 2002 when they tied with Naperville North.

Naperville North

Speaking of the Huskies, Naperville North boys golf has won two state championships and seven state trophies, but has won only four sectional titles. The Huskies won sectionals in 1976, 1980, 2002 and 2011. They won state in 1989 and 1994 but did not win sectionals those seasons. In fact North only brought home a state trophy in one of its sectional championship seasons, in 1980 when the team finished as the state runner up.

Neuqua

Neuqua Valley is our most recent sectional champion, winning the 2015 St. Charles East sectional thanks to an 18th hole chip in from Jack Vercautren. The Wildcats went on to finish in 3rd place at the state meet that year, the first state trophy in program history.

