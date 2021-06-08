Boys Outdoor DVC Track and Field Meet 06.04.21

Boys Outdoor DVC track and field meet has arrived at Metea Valley, where the six conference schools gather to compete. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley as the six DVC schools all compete for the right to hoist the trophy. They’re jumping long, running fast so… here we go.

Long Jump

Let’s start with the triple jump – Neuqua’s James Ammenhauser building up speed coming down the runway. Take of clean, landing a fair distance away – 6.46 meters to be precise. A great mark on most days…

But on this day, football star turned track star Toriano Tate has the top result – a 6.79 meter mark, which earns DeKalb the win in the event.

Pole Vault

Sticking with the field events, let’s slide over to the pole vault – Naperville Central with two vaulters in the final three. This is Jake Mlsna planting and raising over the bar, 3.65 meters his top height – good for third. Teammate Chris Fleschut tops that with a 3.8 meter – he comes in second despite tying Neuqua’s Goutham Baskaran. But technically the Wildcat claims the win with a PR. Baskaran gets over the top height in fewer attempts – and he’s the champ.

4 X 800

Let’s bounce to the track for the first race of the day – the 4 by 800. And it’s the team of Charlie Rook, Vasant Fong, Leif Anderson, Aleksandras Majus taking the top spot in a time of 8:11… a good 14 seconds ahead of Central and North.

Discus

To the throwing area, and here’s the discus champ – Central’s Maverick Ohle. The freshman came in an underdog, and leaves the winner by 3 full meters.

3200m

Moving to the 3200-meter race and a pretty stacked field is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Entering the final lap, look at the lead pack. Nicolas Dovalovsky, Arthur Graham, Chase Burrell and Gabe Ryan all in the running. In the end, it’s the Wildcat, Dovalovsky pulling away, edging out Graham for the title.

110 Hurdles

Let’s throw some obstacles in the way and have some sprinters run at top speeds. Great field in the 110 hurdles. Jalen Johnson certainly does little to dispel the notion he’s a top state contender in the event, winning with a time of 14.76. Sean Kirkwood comes in second.

100m

Take away the hurdles and we’ve got just the normal 100 meter dash. Another talented field has Andrew Li of Naperville North just barely beating Waubonsie’s Jamir Harris and DeKalb’s Marion Taylor. The senior with a PR – 10.93.

Triple Jump

Back to the jumping pits we go for the triple jump. North’s Justin Gnade gaining speed before launching towards the sand. He has a fantastic mark of 13.50, good enough to top the returning James Ammenhauser – who gets a time distance of 13.25. So a pair of second place finishes for the Huskie.

400m

Let’s go back to the track and check out rising star, Max Mitchell. The junior absolutely tears up the track in the 400 and 200, winning both by a considerable margin – helping the Wildcats to some hefty points in the sprint department.

300 Hurdles

And one more race with those hurdles in the way – once again it’s a one-two punch or Johnson and Kirkwood… with the Warrior just a step behind but racing well, finishing second in the 300 hurdles.

4 X 400

Last race of the day – the 4 by 4. Neuqua is up by 10 points over North, so the DVC title is already in hand. And the Wildcats run away with the race and the meet- taking the 2021 outdoor DVC crown.

