Boys Lacrosse Third Place Game Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Academy 06.04.22

We're at Hinsdale Central where the Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse team is hoping to claim a third place state finish for the first time since 2019. Standing their way are the Wheaton Academy Warriors, a team that won in their meeting last season 16-7.

1st Quarter

4 minutes to the action, this is Wheaton’s Noah Miller attacking from behind the net and he slings a shot past two Wildcats for the first score of the game. 1-0 with 8:05 in the 1st quarter.

Later in the quarter. Aiden Weisenborn attacks from the top and unloads a missile that finds the back of the net. The Warriors close the quarter with a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats.

2nd Quarter

Now in the second quarter, Wheaton’s Liam White weaves through the defense and fires a low shot that sneaks through the legs of the goalkeeper. This one gives the Warriors a 4-0 lead with 9:50 left in the 2nd. The Neuqua offense struggling to create good opportunities.

The offensive continues in the quarter, Davis Schneider attempts to penetrate the defense but he dumps it off to Zeke Merchant and he converts the short range goal. That makes it a 7-0 lead, an advantage Wheaton would take in the halftime break.

3rd Quarter

Moving on the second half, the Wildcats are searching for momentum. Reese Baron navigates around the back of the net and then finds Josh Kubicki open he gets Neuqua on the scoreboard. It’s now 7-1 with 10:45 in the 3rd.

However, the Warriors keep their offense clicking. Here, the ball swings around to Weisenborn and he steps into a big shot that is good for Wheaton’s ninth score of the game. They tack on 3 more as they win 12-1 and they take home the boys lacrosse third place trophy. Loyola Academy is the state champ after a 6-5 win over Lake Forest. A great post season run for Neuqua Valley, who brings home its second state trophy.

