Boys Lacrosse The Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 06.09.21

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse gets local rival The Valley in the sectional bracket for the right to move on, playing through sweltering heat.

Warm, breezy day at Neuqua Valley as a couple of local lacrosse programs tango on in the sectional semi-final. Wildcats and the Valley matching up.

A fairly uneventful first quarter gives way to Dan Curtis coming around the bend and giving Neuqua a 3-1 lead in the second.

The Valley looking to respond in short order. Chris Wagener does just that, picking up on the first ring. Just like that, back to within one.

Time for the goalies to shine – first, the Valley’s Caiden Atwater puts a stop to Liam Gramza’s rush on net.

Then, on the other end, it’s Charlie Stemen getting a piece of Paul Knox’s shot attempt. Still 3-2 Neuqua.

Moving to the third, here comes Andrew Arimborgo racing to the net. Dips the hips, gets in front and slams home a 4-2 advantage.

But just like in the second quarter, The Valley isn’t one to wait awhile to answer. Max Paukstis splits a couple of defenders and zips it in to pull to within one.

Still in the third. Joshua Kubicki does some great work up top and then gets it to Curtis, and he does the rest. Wildcats take a 6-3 edge.

So can The Valley once again ring that bell… Wagener gives it a go – but Stemens is there.

Now to the fourth and Stemen puts the clamps down on yet another attempt. The goalie playing very well!

Waning moments and The Valley puts up a couple of late tallies, including this one from Knox… but Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse runs away with the 6-5 win.

